Merry Christmas Review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi Impress In Andhadhun-Style Taut Thriller

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Tinnu Anand, Vinay Pathak

Stars: 3.5/5 Stars

The bulk of Merry Christmas covers the Christmas Eve in a lit Bombay, long before it was renamed Mumbai. Two strangers, Katrina Kaif (Maria) and Vijay Sethupathi (Albert), meet amid the festive cheer –they dance, let loose and get cozy. All seems romantically well.

But it’s not, of course.

The Plot

Right when things are about to turn raunchy – Katrina’s suspenseful husband arrives in the frame – so dead and soaked in blood. But why is he lying murdered out of nowhere? You know the drill. Book your tickets to find out.

Sriram Raghavan's Master Stroke

Following the classic formula for suspense genre, ‘Merry Christmas’ is based in a creaky old Bombay house that enables its inhabitants to do something sinful. There is something so intriguing about the space that it frequently feels as if something sinister is lurking around every corner.

In Sriram Raghavan’s script, the spoken words are often deep, laced with cute punches sprinkled throughout. The voice of both the characters is mellow and almost artificial. The results are not kind to Katrina Kaif or Vijay Setupathi but its Raghavan’s tight plot that makes ‘Merry Christmas’ taut and thrilling. From the first shot, it’s evident that something is seriously wrong with both Albert and Maria.

Katrina Kaif

It’s certain that Katrina’s porcelain beauty will leave you gasping for air. Nostalgia hits when Katrina’s Christian outlook reminds of her innocent-looking character ‘Jenny’ from ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani’. She is now a full-blown mother, juggling her life amid the death of her turbulent husband in ‘Merry Christmas’. She is caring who is outwardly giving, but inwardly troubled.

Vijay Sethupathi

Re-defining heroism, South Indian cinema Superstar Vijay Sethupathi is winning hearts! From the moment he shows up, dressed in a simple blazer, Sethupathi’s smile is little too polite that is bound to cast a spell. He’s a man with something to prove. However, you just know someone that debonair must be hiding something — but he keeps you guessing about what it could be.

A heartfelt shoutout to actors Sanjay Kapoor, Tinnu Anand, Pratima Kazmi, Vinay Pathak and other supporting cast. They're the 'Merry' to this almost Christmas-ey tale.

If you dig suspense thrillers like ‘Andhadhun’, it’s going to be a pure pleasure to watch a film like ‘Merry Christmas’. It leaves you wondering about all the right questions that filmmaker has planted in your head. ‘Merry Christmas’ deserves your time and attention. When it comes to messy families, there are no easy solutions. After all, Albert says with absolute conviction, “Sometimes violence is better than sacrifice.”