Mili movie review: Janhvi Kapoor-starrer is a 'spine-chilling' thriller, great story with top-notch performances!

Duration: 130 Mins

Director: Mathukutty Xavier

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor as Mili Naudiyal, Sunny Kaushal as Sameer, Manoj Pahwa as Mr. Naudiyal, Hasleen Kaur as Hasleen, Rajesh Jais as Mohan Chachu, Vikram Kochhar as Sudheer Malkoti, Anurag Arora as SI Satish Rawat, Sanjay Suri as Inspector Ravi Prasad, Joginder Goyat as Shyam

Rating: 3.5 stars

'Mili' is not a 'bechari' but is capable enough to work for her dreams. A girl next door, learning English as she wants to go to Canada for work. She does a part-time job at a food joint in a mall and takes care of her father. Mili has a love interest too - a boy she wants to marry but is afraid to make her dad meet as he is unemployed. So, she takes a mission and pushes him to get a job too, Sameer, played by Sunny Kaushal is also a dedicated lover who eventually works hard and gets the job.

The couple decides to meet but gets caught by the police for not wearing a helmet. Next, enter Mili's father at the police station - this is the turning point in the screenplay. The police station scene highlights the bond between Mili and her father, played by Janhvi and Manoj Pahwa.

The worst happens - Mili aka Janhvi Kapoor gets stuck at work and badly so. The trauma begins when she gets locked in by her not-so-attentive-but-always-yelling manager. Janhvi has worked on her acting skills and it comes out beautifully in freezer scenes.

Actor Sanjay Suri plays the senior cop and has done justice to his part.

Boney Kapoor and the team have lived up to the Malayalam remake, following a woman to stay alive inside a freezer. 'Mili' gives you goosebumps whilst she is locked in the freezer. She tries every possible way to turn the cooler off, increase the temperature, to keep herself warm but fails.

Whether she survives or not, watch it at a theatre near you. Overall, Mili is a family entertainer and will surely be loved by the masses.

Our verdict - watch Mili for Janhvi Kapoor's earnest attempt to break her glam doll image and experiment with meaningful cinema. Kudos for that honest effort!