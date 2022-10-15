Mili Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor is in a race against time to save herself in this survivor thriller-Watch

New Delhi: The trailer of the Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Mili' has been released by the makers. The film has been directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier and is a remake of the hit 2019 Malayalam movie titled 'Helen'.

At the beginning of the trailer, it shows a Mili seems cheerful and has a fun and loving dad. She is employed by a nearby restaurant and aspires to move to Canada for a brighter future but one day she somehow gets loceked inside the cold storage of her restaurant. Mili makes every effort to stay warm when the temperature drops below -17 C.

The star of the film took to her social media account to release the first trailer of the film. "Watch a glimpse of Mili’s chilling tale of survival!Trailer out now. #Mili, releasing in cinemas on 4th November.", she captioned the post.

Here is the trailer shared by the actress:

The film also stars actors such as Manoj Pawha and Sunny Kaushal. The movie's music has been composed by AR Rahman, and the lyrics of the songs have been penned by Javed Akhtar.The film, which has also been written by the filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier, is slated for release on the 4th of November.

Apart from this, the actress also has a number of films in hand. It includes names such as 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao and 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan.