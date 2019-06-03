close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Misaal bano: Hrithik Roshan inspires many in 'Super 30' poster

Along with the poster, the actor wrote: "Misaal Bano, Haqdaar Bano."

Misaal bano: Hrithik Roshan inspires many in &#039;Super 30&#039; poster
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan is spreading a feeling of inspiration with the latest poster of his forthcoming film "Super 30".

Hrithik, who is playing math wizard Anand Kumar in "Super 30", can be seen enjoying the rain with his on-screen students in the new poster, which he unveiled on Monday.

Along with the poster, the actor wrote: "Misaal Bano, Haqdaar Bano."

The 45-year-old actor also announced that the trailer of the film, inspired by the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his students, will be launched on June 4. "Super 30" will be releasing in theatres on July 12.

Hrithik is currently in China for the release of his movie "Kaabil" there.

 

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanSuper 30Super 30 posterBollywood
Next
Story

Five timeless books that should have been made into films by now!

Must Watch

PT5M12S

5W1H: Ajit Doval to continue as NSA, upgraded from Minister of State to Cabinet rank