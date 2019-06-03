Misaal bano: Hrithik Roshan inspires many in 'Super 30' poster

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan is spreading a feeling of inspiration with the latest poster of his forthcoming film "Super 30".

Hrithik, who is playing math wizard Anand Kumar in "Super 30", can be seen enjoying the rain with his on-screen students in the new poster, which he unveiled on Monday.

Along with the poster, the actor wrote: "Misaal Bano, Haqdaar Bano."

The 45-year-old actor also announced that the trailer of the film, inspired by the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his students, will be launched on June 4. "Super 30" will be releasing in theatres on July 12.

Hrithik is currently in China for the release of his movie "Kaabil" there.