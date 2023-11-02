Missed Boman Irani As A Teacher? Fret Not! Dunki Drop 1 Has A Surprise For You -WATCH

New Delhi: The teaser of the highly-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’ has impressed cinephiles worldwide. A heartwarming story of four friends on a quest to reach foreign shores, ‘Dunki’ marks the reunion of Boman Irani with both Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. Portraying a teacher, the actor promises yet another brilliant performance highlighted by his impeccable comic timing.

Interestingly, Boman Irani in the role of a teacher has earlier won audiences in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘3 Idiots’ and the ‘Munna Bhai’ series. He also shared the screen as a professor with Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan Kunder’s ‘Main Hoon Na’ where their chemistry was immensely appreciated by cinephiles. Reuniting once again, the first glimpse of ‘Dunki’ has only soared the anticipation of fans who are eager to see them together on the big screen.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' is a comedy-drama and boasts of an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. In celebration of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday today, the makers of the film have unveiled the teaser, offering audiences a glimpse into ‘Dunki’s’ captivating world.

Opening up about starring in ‘Dunki’, Boman Irani said, “Being a part of this special film is an honour. Working with the genius Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan who truly is the biggest star, once again has truly been delightful. After a long time, I'm playing a teacher once again and my character has an interesting arc that I’m hopeful audiences will really enjoy. I can't wait to bring our piece of heart to the audiences.”

The much-awaited film is slated to hit the screens on December 22, 2023.