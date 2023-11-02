trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683251
NewsEntertainmentMovies
DUNKI

Missed Boman Irani As A Teacher? Fret Not! Dunki Drop 1 Has A Surprise For You -WATCH

The teaser of the highly-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’ has impressed  cinephiles worldwide. A heartwarming story of four friends on a quest to reach foreign shores, ‘Dunki’ marks the reunion of Boman Irani with both Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. Portraying a teacher, the actor promises yet another brilliant performance highlighted by his impeccable comic timing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Boman Irani was earlier seen in the role of a teacher in ‘3 Idiots’ and the ‘Munna Bhai’
  • 'Dunki' is a comedy-drama and boasts of an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Missed Boman Irani As A Teacher? Fret Not! Dunki Drop 1 Has A Surprise For You -WATCH Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The teaser of the highly-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’ has impressed  cinephiles worldwide. A heartwarming story of four friends on a quest to reach foreign shores, ‘Dunki’ marks the reunion of Boman Irani with both Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. Portraying a teacher, the actor promises yet another brilliant performance highlighted by his impeccable comic timing.

Interestingly, Boman Irani in the role of a teacher has earlier won audiences in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘3 Idiots’ and the ‘Munna Bhai’ series. He also shared the screen as a professor with Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan Kunder’s ‘Main Hoon Na’ where their chemistry was immensely appreciated by cinephiles. Reuniting once again, the first glimpse of ‘Dunki’ has only soared the anticipation of fans who are eager to see them together on the big screen. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajkumar Hirani (@hirani.rajkumar)

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' is a comedy-drama and boasts of an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. In celebration of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday today, the makers of the film have unveiled the teaser, offering audiences a glimpse into ‘Dunki’s’ captivating world. 

Opening up about starring in ‘Dunki’, Boman Irani said, “Being a part of this special film is an honour. Working with the genius Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan who truly is the biggest star, once again has truly been delightful. After a long time, I'm playing a teacher once again and my character has an interesting arc that I’m hopeful audiences will really enjoy. I can't wait to bring our piece of heart to the audiences.”
The much-awaited film is slated to hit the screens on December 22, 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?