Mission Majnu to The Archies: The all-new slate of films and series coming in 2023!

New Delhi: Content in 2022 kept Netflix audiences hooked over the year, with some stellar releases like Monica Oh My Darling, Qala, Darlings, Masaba Masaba Season 2, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, among others. Netflix, as always, will be taking it a notch higher in 2023 with an even more exciting slate of releases.

With a mixed bag of entertainment, 2023 promises greater stories, untapped talent and some highly anticipated releases.

Trial by Fire: The heart-wrenching tragedy of Uphaar Cinema in Delhi is a tale that has been etched in the minds of many for over two decades. This is now being re-created by Prashant Nair, led by the very talented Abhay Deol who makes a comeback to Netflix after Chopsticks and Rajshree Deshpande. The audience awaits the human drama series as it unfolds on 13 January 2023.

Mission Majnu: After winning the hearts of the entire nation with his portrayal of an Army Officer, Sidharth Malhotra is back with a patriotic action thriller film to give us the untold story of India's greatest covert operation. Paired on-screen with the diva of Tollywood, Rashmika Mandanna, we hold our hearts tight to witness the action and thrill they will bring to our screens.

Class: Watch as the world of Hampton International slowly unravels and cracks under the pressure of its secrets. As sparks fly at New Delhi’s upscale Hampton International when three new students from starkly different backgrounds challenge the existing dynamics at this elite enclave. It would be right to assume that a series focused on the tumultuous events that unfurl when two worlds collide, shaking up families, relationships and the lives of students from high-profile families, is something no one would want to miss.

Soup: Soup is a delicious broth of love, lust, thrill, and suspense. The dark comedy-crime series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. We await the release of the dark comedy and to see Bajpayee on Netflix in a polar opposite role from his previous works.

In Real Love: The show is an upcoming reality genre with a distinctive dating format, IRL: In Real Love. The concept is a true reflection of the times we love and live in. The show complements fan favourite series Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle amongst others. This fun show promises new connections, heartbreaks, and a chance to find out if your love will endure the test of time.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Gear up for the biggest diamond heist with Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam. What can go wrong with a simple diamond heist? Well, pretty much everything! This film will have you at the edge of your seat throughout and promises to be just as entertaining.

Rana Naidu: Rana Daggubati is gonna be one of the brightest stars for Netflix in 2023, who will be seen in and as Rana Naidu. His portrayal of Naidu, whose life is turned upside down when his estranged father – Venkatesh, who is also his real-life uncle – returns from prison is gritty, to say the least.

Guns and Gulaabs: After a murder mystery and thriller so well received by the audience that was Monica O My Darling, Rajkummar Rao is all set to explore a man's dark side. The upcoming Netflix series brings together Rajkummar Rao with Dulquer Salman, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav. This series will bring back the retro aesthetic of the '90s series with the aesthetics and music of the era to your screen.

Scoop: Inspired by the biographical book by journalist and crime reporter Jigna Vora played by Karishma Tanna, which chronicles her experiences after being accused of the murder of another reporter. This film plans to keep you hooked from the get-go!

Kathal: We all await a laugh riot with the story of missing jackfruits (Kathals)! The film is helmed by Sanya Malhotra as a young and earnest police officer on the hunt for the prized Kathals. With Sanya’s Malhotra brilliant acting in Pagglait, we can definitely count on her for yet another entertaining treat with Kathal.

Khufiya: Written by the ex-Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan, we look forward to sharing the journey that Khufiya will take us on. An ensemble cast with Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi makes the film a definite watch!

Untitled Sujoy Ghosh Film Based on Devotion of Suspect X: Marking the diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s streaming debut who will be seen sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma, the film will be a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino’s most acclaimed works, The Devotion of Suspect X. This one is a must watch for all the murder mystery fans!

Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma Makes a debut on OTT with a story that deserves to be told. In a nation that celebrates cricket, a journey that holds the struggles of Jhulan Goswami played by Anushka Sharma, who, against all odds, rose above misogyny, politics and a million discriminations, to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of women’s cricket. An inspiration to an entire generation of sportswomen, this film will be a game changer like no other.