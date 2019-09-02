close

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal becomes Akshay Kumar's highest grosser in Australia

Mission Mangal becomes Akshay Kumar&#039;s highest grosser in Australia
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Mission Mangal'. The actor along with a bunch of female star cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu etc have impressed the classes and masses alike.

The film has done well not just in the country but internationally as well. IN Australia alone, 'Mission Mangal' has emerged as the highest grosser of Akshay Kumar so far.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #MissionMangal is now #AkshayKumar’s highest grossing film in #Australia... Total till 1 Sept 2019: A$ 601,561 [₹2.91 cr; still running]... Has crossed *lifetime biz* of #Housefull series, #Kesari, #PadMan and all #Akshay starrers in #Australia. @comScore

The story is written by R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Saketh Kondiparthi and Sajid-Farhad. The music of 'Mission Mangal' is composed by Amit Trivedi.

'Mission Mangal' is released on Independence Day—August 15, clashing with John Abraham's 'Batla House' at the ticket counters.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition.

The film has a starry presence of actors such as Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

 

