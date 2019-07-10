close

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar celebrates the women brigade—See new pic

Misson Mangal is hitting the screens on August 15, Independence Day.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will next be seen in 'Mission Mangal', a film by director Jagan Shakti. The movie has a starry ensemble cast with the likes of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha playing scientists on-screen for the first time.

Akshay took to Instagram and shared a picture of the women brigade with a caption: “Be it making a home or launching a successful space mission, women know it all! Celebrating the power of women scientists: #MissionMangal is their story! @taapsee @aslisona @balanvidya @sharmanjoshi @nithyamenen @iamkirtikulhari @foxstarhindi @zeemusiccompany #CapeOfGoodFilms #HopeProductions #JaganShakti”

The movie will present the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission—India's first interplanetary expedition.

Mission Mangal is hitting the screens on August 15, Independence Day. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, R Balki, Aruna Bhatia and Anil Naidu.

 

 

