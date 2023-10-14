New Delhi: The Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' has been opening with fantastic word of mouth since its release. While the film has been collecting good reviews, the audience's love and praise for Akshay Kumar, who played the character of unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill, continued to pour even after the seven days of release. On National Cinema Day, the film received tremendous good response and witnessed houseful shows across the nation. From the critics to the audiences, everyone hailed his performance in the role of legendary hero Gill, and in a recent development, Nirdosh Singh Gill, the wife of Jaswant Singh Gill, has praised the performance of Akshay in the film.

In a recent interview, Nirdosh Gill expressed her views and said, "I got very emotional while watching the film." Ahead of this, Mrs. Gill shared her thoughts about Akshay Kumar's performance in the film and showered immense love by saying, "Akshay Kumar has done a wonderful acting in the film. He acted so perfectly that looked like Gill Sahab himself was present on screen. He played the character so perfectly, Kapda waisa, turban waisi, aenek bhi waisi, uska jo physique, sab kuch mil raha tha."

Continuing the same, she said, "When the film was on the casting stage and Akshay Kumar's name came out to play the character of Gill Sahab, I was so happy to hear it. His personality matches completely with Gill Sahab."

Talking about the film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', the film tells the story of the courage and bravery of Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 65 coal mine workers.

'Mission Raniganj' is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. The film is currently screening in cinemas.