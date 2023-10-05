New Delhi: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is one of the highly-awaited films to be released. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is gearing up for its worldwide release in cinemas tomorrow (Oct 6), and with the advance booking being opened yesterday (Oct 4), the film is showing encouraging signs. Fans and audiences are all excited to watch the real-life story of Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill on the silver screen.

Makers and Akshay Kumar in recent time held multiple screenings of the film for their friends and the media. The film opened with a unanimous response from the screenings that were held, and viewers hailed Akshay for his brilliant performance as the titular character. They also praised the makers and the entire team for bringing the inspiring and emotionally moving story of Jaswant Singh Gill and his courage to the big screens.

The film is riding strong on the super positive word of mouth coming from everyone who has watched the film, and it is sure to have a great start at the ticket window too, where the extraordinary word of mouth will help the audiences flock into the theaters in large numbers with their entire family.

'Mission Raniganj' promises to be a cinematic experience for the viewers and will take them into the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. The character is played by Akshay Kumar, who is also making his big screen appearance for the last time in the year with this film.

The film will hit theaters on Friday (Oct 6, 2023) offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.