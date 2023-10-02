trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669613
Mission Raniganj: All You Need To Know About 1989's Frightening Incident At West Bengal's Coal Mine

Dating back to 1774, the Raniganj Coal Mine holds a significant place in India’s history as it was the nation’s first coal mine. 

Last Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
  • Jaswant Singh Gill was honoured with the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Bhagat Puran Award
  • Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will be playing Gill's character
New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj’, is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, who played a significant role in rescuing miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in November 1989. In 1989, a frightening incident unfolded in Raniganj, West Bengal. Over 200 coal miners faced a terrifying situation deep within the earth.  

Dating back to 1774, the Raniganj Coal Mine holds a significant place in India’s history as it was the nation’s first coal mine. Late one night, as 220 dedicated coal miners were at work, the mine was hit with a disaster. A blast in the coal wall shattered the underground water table, leaving the miners trapped.  

Amidst the chaos, while some managed to escape, other 64 were confined in uncomfortable narrow spaces. Tragically, six lost their lives in the ordeal. A rescue mission was launched, involving intricate drilling and communication with the trapped workers. Six distinct locations required attention where six holes had to be drilled according to the mine map. Walkie-talkies were used to support contact, while essential supplies were lowered down. A steel and iron capsule, like a lifeline, was lowered for the workers to climb onto. 

Amidst this extreme situation, one man stood out as a ray of hope. Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, Chief Mining Engineer of Coal India Limited, took it upon himself to enter the mine voluntarily. His courage and determination were the driving force behind the mission’s success. He stayed in the mine until the very last worker was safely brought out. 

Jaswant Singh Gill’s selfless act did not go unnoticed. He was honoured with the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Bhagat Puran Award for his exceptional service to humanity. The Raniganj coal mine incident serves as a testament to human resilience and the unbeatable spirit in the face of adversity. It reminds us of the heroes who appear in the darkest of times, like Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, whose courage saved many lives.  

His story is now set to be portrayed on the big screen, with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar taking on the role. This remarkable story will be immortalized in cinema, allowing us all to experience the triumph of the human spirit. 

 

