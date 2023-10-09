New Delhi: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' released in cinemas across the country on Friday (Oct 6). The survival drama, based on the story of unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill, has received an extremely positive reception from the audiences, and everyone is praising the film and the performance of Akshay Kumar.

'Mission Raniganj' has received a positive response from all corners of the country for the brilliant work of the team and strong acting performance by the lead cast. The film saw an opening of Rs 2.8 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the collections jumped to Rs 4.50 crore, and on Sunday, it minted Rs 4.80 crore. The film clocked an opening weekend of Rs 12.15 crore.

However, it is to be noted that Sunday clashed with India and Australia playing the ICC World Cup match, which impacted the Box Office business of the film.



MISSION RANIGANJ

Speaking of the film, 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' narrates the tale of the unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill and is based on an important chapter of the nation. Apart from Akshay, the film also features Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others.

Speaking of Akshay Kumar, he has several films lined up for release next year. The actor will be seen in the remake of 'Soorarai Pottru', Ali Abbas Zafar’s 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Sky Force' and 'Welcome to the Jungle'.