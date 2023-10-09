trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672835
NewsEntertainmentMovies
MISSION RANIGANJ

Mission Raniganj Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Film Witnesses Growth Over Weekend

An evacuation-thriller, 'Mission Raniganj' is based on Jaswant Singh Gill, a brave IIT Dhanbad engineer, who rescued 65 trapped miners at Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 11:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mission Raniganj Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Film Witnesses Growth Over Weekend

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' released in cinemas across the country on Friday (Oct 6). The survival drama, based on the story of unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill, has received an extremely positive reception from the audiences, and everyone is praising the film and the performance of Akshay Kumar. 

'Mission Raniganj' has received a positive response from all corners of the country for the brilliant work of the team and strong acting performance by the lead cast. The film saw an opening of Rs 2.8 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the collections jumped to Rs 4.50 crore, and on Sunday, it minted Rs 4.80 crore. The film clocked an opening weekend of Rs 12.15 crore. 

However, it is to be noted that Sunday clashed with India and Australia playing the ICC World Cup match, which impacted the Box Office business of the film.


MISSION RANIGANJ

 

Speaking of the film, 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' narrates the tale of the unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill and is based on an important chapter of the nation. Apart from Akshay, the film also features Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others. 

Speaking of Akshay Kumar, he has several films lined up for release next year. The actor will be seen in the remake of 'Soorarai Pottru', Ali Abbas Zafar’s 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Sky Force' and 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train