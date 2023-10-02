Mission Raniganj: 'Rustom' Duo Akshay Kumar, Tinu Desai Reunite For Real-Life Story Of Jaswant Singh Gill

New Delhi: With the recently launched intriguing and spectacle-worthy trailer, expectations from the story of unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill are sky high. While the film brings back Akshay Kumar in the genre of unsung heroes, the much-awaited film also marks the reunion of Tinu Desai and Akshay Kumar after their last offing of Rustom. Highly-anticipated 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is all set to release on October 6.

With their last collaboration, Rustom, both Akshay Kumar and Tinu Desai not only created magic at the box office but also won the National Award for their performances in the film. The constructive narrative, the sincere storytelling, the music, the background score, and the canvas—everything spoke louder to the audience and piqued their interest.

Following the release of Rustom, the duo is coming together to deliver another marvelous cinema with 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', which tells the story of real-life hero Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

Having been stunned by their previous collaborations, the chatter and discussion among the masses are at their peak, and this will be another potential hit from both Akshay Kumar and Tinu Desai.

While the film is the last release of Akshay Kumar from this year’s film calendar, it also brings back Akshay Kumar in the character of Sardaar once again after four years. With the film, the makers aim to take the audiences on a thrilling ride through India's Most Successful Coal Mission.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will hit theaters on October 6th, 2023, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.