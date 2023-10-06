trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671567
MISSION RANIGANJ

Mission Raniganj Twitter Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Gives Goosebumps, Fans Call Film 'Impactful', 'Phenomenal'

The reception of the film has been massive as the canvas of the film is huge, allowing users to actually experience a coal mine rescue. Taking to twitter, fans have shared their reactions. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
  • 'Mission Raniganj' is about Jaswant Singh Gill who conducts this ingenious and brave mission
  • The canvas of the film is huge, allowing users to actually experience a coal mine rescue
Mission Raniganj Twitter Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Gives Goosebumps, Fans Call Film 'Impactful', 'Phenomenal' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar stuns yet again! Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, 'Mission Raniganj' is about Jaswant Singh Gill, played by Akshay Kumar, who conducts this ingenious and brave rescue mission. Jaswant Singh Gill, a courageous mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad, takes it upon himself to rescue miners trapped in Raniganj coalfields so that they can be reunited with their families. 

The reception of the film has been massive as the canvas of the film is huge, allowing users to actually experience a coal mine rescue. Taking to twitter, fans have shared their reactions: 

This is a compelling story of hope, resilience and teamwork, which is the soul of the film. The movie opens with quick introductions to the principal characters and eases right into an edge-of-the-seat thriller, which keeps up its tempo till the end. Updating the status of the hall, a fan wrote:

There is plenty of drama and suspense in this true-life story, added with stellar performances from the entire ensemble, and a great background score, which creates an immersive and engaging experience. 

 

