New Delhi: Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill's 'Thank You For Coming' and Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' finally hit theatres on October 6. The films have garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics and are competing against each other at the box office. The films had a good start but have now gotten slow in the collections after their first weekend.

Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill's sex comedy received a poor response at the box office on its opening weekend and the film fell further on Monday. It collected around ₹35 lakhs on Monday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com.

Akshay Kumar's rescue mission drama collected around ₹1.25 crore on its first Monday as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The total collection of the film stands at ₹13.85 crore after four days of its release. Akshay's film beats Bhumi Pednekar's sex comedy with huge difference.

'Thank You For Coming' revolves around five friends and their tryst with the concept of female sexual pleasure. Besides Bhumi, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Actors Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra have a special appearance in the film.

Talking about the film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, it narrates the tale of the unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill and is based on an important chapter of the nation. While the film is highly content-oriented and caters to a large chunk of the audiences who come from metropolises, especially the multiplex audiences, the film is poised to experience massive growth on the coming Saturday and Sunday, and the content-emphasizing audiences will surely flock to the theaters in large numbers with their families.