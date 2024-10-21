Mithya – The Darker Chapter: Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, And Naveen Kasturia Return For A ‘Darker,’ More Intense Battle On This Date

ZEE5, India’s leading streaming platform, has unveiled the gripping trailer for ‘Mithya – The Darker Chapter.’ Directed by Kapil Sharma and produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Rose Audio Visual Production, the series dives into the tumultuous and deadly rivalry between two half-sisters, Juhi (played by Huma Qureshi) and Rhea (played by Avantika Dassani). With a cast including Naveen Kasturia, Rajit Kapoor, Indraneil Sengupta, and others, the show explores the darker side of family ties, revenge, and manipulation.

The trailer showcases Juhi’s successful career being threatened by plagiarism accusations from Amit Chaudhary (Naveen Kasturia), while Rhea’s desperate quest for her father's love spirals into a dangerous battle for power and acceptance. Both women are pushed to their limits, crossing moral boundaries to outdo one another, with deadly consequences. Amit's arrival adds another layer of complexity to the escalating tension.

Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, and Naveen Kasturia have all expressed their excitement for this next chapter, promising shocking twists and intense drama.

Sharing her excitement for ‘Mithya – The Darker Chapter’, Huma Qureshi said, “I’m thrilled for the return of ‘Mithya’! This show has pushed me to explore a different side of me as an actor – someone who is vulnerable and vengeful because of the circumstances. I am grateful to the makers for thinking of me for this exciting, meaty role and am looking forward to the next chapter in my character’s life. With intense drama and shocking twists, the trailer is just a glimpse of the thrilling ride ahead and I urge the viewers to tune in on 1st November for so much more that’s in store”.

Avantika Dassani expressed, “I’m beyond excited for ‘Mithya – The Darker Chapter’! This show was my debut, and it has truly changed so much for me both personally and professionally. I’m incredibly grateful to work with such a wonderful team, and being the youngest, I’ve learned so much from the entire cast. Rhea is a complex and an interesting character, and this season takes her journey to new heights as she navigates revenge and betrayal. I am equally excited for everyone to experience the thrilling twists ahead, and eagerly looking forward to the show’s premiere on ZEE5 on 1st November”.

Naveen Kasturia mentioned, “Being part of a show with such a successful first season is both a pleasure and a responsibility, and I’m excited to take it on. This role is unlike anything I’ve done before—it's something fresh and intriguing for viewers. I’m particularly thrilled to share the screen with Huma Qureshi and Rajit Kapur, both of whom are incredible actors and I have had a great time sharing screen space with them. I’m eager for everyone to see how my character unfolds in the thrilling world of ‘Mithya”.

‘Mithya – The Darker Chapter’ will premiere on ZEE5 on November 1, 2024.