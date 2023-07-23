Mohanlal-Starrer Epic Action Entertainer 'Vrusabha' Finally Goes On Floor

New Delhi: Filming of India’s most awaited epic action entertainer 'Vrusabha' has started and fans are excited. The 'Vrusabha' team is beyond elated and grateful to have the opportunity to bring to life this one of its kind Pan India epic adventure full of jaw-dropping action, intense drama, and raw emotions. The movie stars Megastar Mohanlal, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles.

According to recent reports, the Mohanlal-starrer has gone on floors and started shooting. Netizens couldn't keep calm when the movie was announced. Earlier this month, taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news and wrote, “SHANAYA KAPOOR, ZAHRAH S KHAN TO STAR IN MOHANLAL’S PAN-INDIA FILM ‘VRUSHABHA’... #ShanayaKapoor [daughter of #SanjayKapoor] and #ZahrahSKhan [daughter of #SalmaAgha] to star opposite #RoshannMeka [who has acted in several #Telugu films] in PAN-#India film #Vrushabha… Stars #Mohanlal in the central role. Directed by #NandaKishore, the film - an epic action-entertainer transcending generations - goes on floors later this month.”

Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the multilingual project, to be directed by Nanda Kishore.

This larger-than-life saga 'Vrusabha' is all set to hit over 4500 screens worldwide in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi in 2024.