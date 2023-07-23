trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639436
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VRUSABHA

Mohanlal-Starrer Epic Action Entertainer 'Vrusabha' Finally Goes On Floor

According to recent reports, the Mohanlal-starrer has gone on floors and started shooting. Netizens couldn't keep calm when the movie was announced. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 05:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mohanlal-Starrer Epic Action Entertainer 'Vrusabha' Finally Goes On Floor Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filming of India’s most awaited epic action entertainer 'Vrusabha' has started and fans are excited. The 'Vrusabha' team is beyond elated and grateful to have the opportunity to bring to life this one of its kind Pan India epic adventure full of jaw-dropping action, intense drama, and raw emotions. The movie stars Megastar Mohanlal, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles.

 
 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

According to recent reports, the Mohanlal-starrer has gone on floors and started shooting. Netizens couldn't keep calm when the movie was announced. Earlier this month, taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news and wrote, “SHANAYA KAPOOR, ZAHRAH S KHAN TO STAR IN MOHANLAL’S PAN-INDIA FILM ‘VRUSHABHA’... #ShanayaKapoor [daughter of #SanjayKapoor] and #ZahrahSKhan [daughter of #SalmaAgha] to star opposite #RoshannMeka [who has acted in several #Telugu films] in PAN-#India film #Vrushabha… Stars #Mohanlal in the central role. Directed by #NandaKishore, the film - an epic action-entertainer transcending generations - goes on floors later this month.”

Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the multilingual project, to be directed by Nanda Kishore.

This larger-than-life saga 'Vrusabha' is all set to hit over 4500 screens worldwide in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi in 2024.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest