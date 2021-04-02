हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohit Chadda

Mohit Chadda's Flight receives good response on social media, fans say 'toofan aa raha hai'

Starring Mohit Chadda as lead, 'Flight' chronicles the story of a multi-millionaire Ranveer Malhotra (Chadda) who gets on board a private jet, only to find out that he has been kidnapped. Ranveer faces deadly obstacles and his fight to survive on the plane forms the intriguing plot of the film. 

Mohit Chadda&#039;s Flight receives good response on social media, fans say &#039;toofan aa raha hai&#039;
Film poster

NEW DELHI: Actor Mohit Chadda's gritty adrenaline-pumping outing 'Flight' has hit the theatres on Friday (April 2) and we must say it's a must-watch for all. The makers have presented a unique concept in an exceptional way, piquing the interest of the viewers. The film has been released at a time when theatres have just opened after a gap of almost one year with several filmmakers keeping their eyes on the silver screen and booking dates to release their projects. 

The survival drama, featuring Mohit Chadda in the lead, has been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since the makers released its first official trailer on social media. Meanwhile, the film has been generating a good response on social media. 

Flight 

The film, bankrolled by K. Chadda, Babita Ashiwal, Mohit Chadda and Suraj Joshi, chronicles the story of a multi-millionaire Ranveer Malhotra (Mohit Chadda) who gets on board a private jet, only to find out that he has been kidnapped. Ranveer faces deadly obstacles and his fight to survive on the plane forms the intriguing plot of the film. 

UFO Moviez and Reliance Entertainment have joined hands for the release of  Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, 'Flight'. It is presented by K Chadda, co-produced by Rohit Chadda.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mohit ChaddaFlight movieFlight movie reviewMohit Chadda filmFlight film
Next
Story

Anushka Sharma drops photo from sets as she resumes work after welcoming Vamika with Virat Kohli

Must Watch

PT8M7S

Bollywood Breaking: Actress Kangana Ranaut बनीं बॉलीवुड की 'मां' !