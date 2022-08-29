New Delhi: National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has been receiving an overwhelming response for his first look of his upcoming Netflix film, 'Monica O My Darling' which was launched recently.

A murder mystery, 'Monica O My Darling' is a neo-noir that talks about lust, blackmail, betrayal, blood, whodunnit, and some robots crushing human skulls, taking the audience on a roller coaster ride full of dark and devilish twists and turns in this crime drama where survival is the key.

The actor seems to be pushing his limits as he embraces an all-new character in the film. However, the efforts made by him in his look has paid off since Rajkummar, often known to step into the character of the common man to the T, now aces the edgy, cool and intriguing performance with fans raving about his transformation. The critics and audience have also been intrigued about the quirky subject and great performances ever since the trailer of 'Monica O My Darling' took the social media platform by storm.

Rajkummar Rao was named Pathbreaking Actor of The Year by Inspiring Indian 2022 earlier this month. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Hit: The first case’ opposite Sanya Malhotra which is a remake of the Telugu of the same name. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’ and Sharan Sharma’s ‘Mr. And Mrs Mahi’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor.