'Monica, O My Darling' Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte starrer is a fun, edgy thriller- WATCH

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 06:10 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The trailer of the upcoming streaming movie 'Monica, O My Darling' was unveiled on Monday. The event was hosted by writer Varun Grover, who has written 'Masaan'.
'Monica, O My Darling' Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte starrer is a fun, edgy thriller- WATCH

New Delhi: The trailer of the upcoming streaming movie 'Monica, O My Darling' was unveiled on Monday. The event was hosted by writer Varun Grover, who has written 'Masaan'.

The trailer, marked with the eponymous iconic track of R.D. Burman, presents a perfectly sketched who-dunnit thriller and follows the events around a murder and the disposing off of a body.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The trailer, which has oodles of humour, has been smartly cut as it doesn't reveal anything and keeps the viewers guessing till the end and lingers on the mind long after it gets over.

It shows the enigmatic character of Huma Qureshi calling the shots as a murder mystery unfolds with the needle of doubt pointed at every single character involved in the story. A dead body and three men who set out to dispose it off, trigger the mystery and the drama that ensues.

The film, which stars an ensemble cast of Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, 'Super Deluxe' star Bagavathi Perumal, who makes his Hindi debut with the film, and Sukant Goel. The film also brings back Radhika Apte to Netflix.

The film, directed by Vasan Bala, has been monitored by the icon of the thriller genre, Sriram Raghavan, who directed the 2018 runaway success 'Andhadhun'.

The film, produced by Sarita Patil, Sanjay Routray, Dikssha Jyote Routray and Vishal Bajaj under the banner of Matchbox Shots, is dropping exclusively on Netflix on November 11, 2022.

