Most incredible spirits on set: Hrithik Roshan describes 'first class of Super 30'

Mumbai: Just days to go for Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' to hit the big screens, the actor is in full adulation of his 'class of super 30'. When he first met those 'dynamic packets' of talent who later made up the cast of his film, Hrithik was just amazed!

The actor gave a glimpse of his meeting with the 30 super students on Instagram where he said, 'They are the most incredible spirits on set. I absorbed and learned a lot from seeing their spirits.'

"These kids actually made my work so lot easier."Along with the clip of his rendezvous with the fellow cast, the actor penned a post praising the students and wrote, "When I entered the room, I never imagined I would be standing before such dynamic packets of talent that would synergize their energies with mine forever!"

He added that the first class was more of learning for him. "The first class of Super 30 began with me learning quite a few lessons of incredible spirit!"

This is not the first time the actor has expressed his love for the film. A few days back, he paid tribute to the most influential people in his life- his 'Super Teachers'.

Hrithik's upcoming biopic is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2019 which chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician who quit his job as a teacher in a top coaching center attended by rich students, to dedicate his time into teaching underprivileged children.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will hit the theatres on July 12, this year.