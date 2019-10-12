Motichoor Chaknachoor: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Athiya Shetty starrer's first look poster out

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty starrer 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' unveiled its trailer yesterday and the film promises to be a laughter riot. Joining the bandwagon of existing films on unconventional marriages, the romantic-comedy has been helmed by Debamitra Hassan.

To further raise the excitement for the film, makers have now unveiled its first look poster.

Nawaz and Athiya can be seen decked up as groom and bride in the poster but there's a twist! While Nawaz sits in a royal, wedding chair, Athiya can be seen sitting inside a plane.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty... First look poster of #MotichoorChaknachoor... Directed by Debamitra Biswal... Viacom18 Studios presentation... 15 Nov 2019 release.”

The film will release in theatres on November 15 this year.

'Motichoor Chaknachoor' would be Athiya's third Bollywood film after her debut Hero and Mubarakan failed to make a mark.