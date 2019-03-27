Mouni Roy's stunning look for 'RAW' promotions will make your jaw drop—Pics

New Delhi: After carving a niche for herself in the television industry, the 'Naagin' of Indian television Mouni Roy made her presence felt in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' last year. The film marked Mouni's Bollywood debut and fans couldn't stop praising the actress for her performance after the release. The actress has a huge pool of fans who are always showering her with love on social media.

Mouni is an avid Instagram user and often shares gorgeous pics and videos, keeping her fans engaged as well as entertained. The actress took to the social media app on Wednesday and posted a few pics in a white lehenga. She looks stunning as always and the pics will make your jaw drop!

Check them out here:

In the caption, Mouni mentioned that the look is for promotions of her upcoming film 'RAW'. After playing Akshay's wife in 'Gold', the beautiful actress is set to set the silver screens ablaze in John Abraham's 'RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter”.

The spy-thriller is slated to release on April 12 and has an impressive star cast with the likes of Jackie Shroff, John, Mouni and Sikander Kher to name a few.

It is directed by Robbie Grewal and has been high on the buzzword ever since the impactful trailer has been unveiled.

Excited to watch Mouni on silver screens yet again? So are we!