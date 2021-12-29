Mrunal Thakur confesses of being ‘very scared’ to slap Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’

New Delhi: Actress Mrunal Thakur who is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Jersey’ opposite Shahid Kapoor confessed of being ‘very scared’ to slap Shahid for a scene in the film and called it ‘one of the toughest scenes’. The actress revealed that it was Shahid who made her comfortable and asked her to hit him harder.

“I was really scared. I didn’t want to spoil his performance," Mrunal told News18. She further added, “The crescendo of the scene is something else. I was tense about kahin zyada na lag jaye (I shouldn’t overdo the output). But Shahid helped me in that scene a lot, by egging me on, ‘You need to slap me harder.’ We did a lot of retakes and the slap is real. We performed the scene in the initial four or five days of shooting. I was trying to find the rhythm in my character and this scene really got me going.”

Talking about her character in the film, the actress shared, “When it comes to Jersey, which is set in the ’90s, I can’t think of any woman who would slap her husband like I do to Shahid’s character and be the breadwinner for the family. There are these unsubstantiated industry norms that I have worked hard to defy. I want to change the way writers write female characters.”

Jersey is the Hindi remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. He has also directed the Hindi remake of the film.

The movie was originally scheduled to hit theatres on December 31 but has now been postponed due to fresh restrictions imposed on cinema viewing of films in the light of growing COVID-19 cases.