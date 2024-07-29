Mubarakan Turns 7: Anees Bazmee Celebrate With A Blast From The Past

New Delhi: The film, starring Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in dual roles, has become a cult classic and continues to entertain audiences with its unique blend of family drama and comedy.

To commemorate the occasion, Bazmee took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to share a vibrant video compilation of the film's most hilarious moments. The video is a nostalgic trip down memory lane, showcasing the film's quirky characters, rib-tickling dialogues, and catchy music that have made it a fan favourite.

In his post, Bazmee expressed his gratitude for the incredible journey and the talented team that brought the film to life. "Double the laughter, double the love! Celebrating 7 years of Mubarakan today! Grateful for the incredible journey and the amazing people who made it possible. #Mubarakan #7YearAnniversary," he wrote.

Mubarakan's success can be attributed to its well-crafted storyline, memorable performances, and Bazmee's signature directorial style. As the director fondly looks back at the film's success, fans eagerly await more laughter-filled projects from the talented filmmaker.