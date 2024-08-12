Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer - Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan And AbRam Khan Bring Disney Live Actioner To Life In Hindi - Watch

New Delhi: In the upcoming Disney live action movie, now brought to life in Hindi, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return as the voice of the ultimate king of the jungle, Mufasa and joining him as his cubs are none other than his sons Aryan Khan as Simba and AbRam Khan as young Mufasa.

The visually stunning live-action Mufasa: The Lion King, unveiled its Hindi trailer now, offering fans a fresh glimpse into the epic tale of the beloved lion king..

Trailer:

Shah Rukh Khan talks on New Collaboration

Regarding the collaboration, Shah Rukh Khan expresses, “Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa’s journey in the film. ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, depicts Mufasa’s life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional. It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful."

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star, on the Latest Project

"The ferocious Mufasa is more than just a fictional character, he embodies a spirit that continues to inspire generations, a quality Disney strives to bring with every story. When Mufasa: The Lion King was announced, we could not envision anyone other than Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan returning to our family entertainer as Mufasa and Simba. Now, with AbRam joining the cast, this movie has become even more special to us. Our endeavour here is for millions of Indian audiences to enjoy this incredible story with their families!” said Head of Studios, Disney Star, Bikram Duggal.



About the movie:

Under the direction of Barry Jenkins, the film features Rafiki recounting the epic tale of Mufasa's rise to kingship, focusing on an orphaned cub named Mufasa, his brother Taka, and their journey with a diverse group of misfits.

With original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the English voices stars Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba, and Braelyn Rankins as Young Mufasa.

“Mufasa: The Lion King” is set to hit Indian theatres on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

