Munjya Movie Review: A Gamechanger, A Hauntingly Entertaining Blend Of Horror And Comedy

Film: Munjya

Duration: 123 Minutes

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar Cast: Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, Sathyaraj

IANS Rating: ****



In 'Munjya', director Aditya Sarpotdar takes the audience on a supernatural journey filled with love, loss and spine-chilling horror, blending it with an unexpectedly delightful comedic touch. With a story conceived and written by Yogesh Chandekar, the film is a fabulous take on a legend rarely spoken about in films.

Yogesh and fellow screenwriter Niren Bhatt bring to life a story that transcends the typical boundaries of the horror-comedy genre, offering something refreshingly unique and exciting to watch.

The film opens in 1952, portraying a young Brahmin boy deeply in love with a girl named Munni, a relationship vehemently disapproved by his family. The boy's enraged mother subjects him to harsh punishment and a forced sacred thread ceremony.

The boy’s undying love for Munni drives him to an extreme ritual in the jungle, intending to sacrifice his sister to secure his marriage to Munni. The ritual goes horribly wrong, resulting in the boy's tragic death and his family's subsequent burial of his remains under the same tree where the ritual took place.

Fast forward to modern-day Pune. Bittu (Abhay Verma) is a shy, handsome cosmetology student living with his mother Pammi (Mona Singh) and grandmother (Suhas Joshi). Bittu's timid nature conceals his deep affection for Bella (Sharvari), though he lacks the courage to express it.

Haunted by visions and whispers from the past, Bittu’s life takes a drastic turn when a family wedding in his ancestral village stirs up old secrets.

Bittu’s uncle reveals a chilling family secret: that the grandmother is the girl who inadvertently caused her brother's transformation into the malevolent spirit named Munjya. The revelation leads Bittu to confront the sinister force head-on.

Pammi's reluctance to accept the face and the grandmother's hidden fears come to light as family tensions rise over the fate of the 'chetuk baari' (Munjya's place of origin).

Possessed by Munjya, Bittu faces a supernatural struggle that ultimately leads to his grandmother's death. With the malevolent spirit now threatening Bella, Bittu must find a way to appease Munjya by locating Munni, who turns out to be Bella's grandmother. The spirit's obsession with Bella forces Bittu to seek the help of an exorcist (Sathyaraj), culminating in an exhilarating and intense showdown.

'Munjya' stands out in the horror-comedy genre as a game-changer, with its innovative plot and seamless blend of thrills and laughs. The film's background score and music elevate the suspense, making the viewer's hearts race in sync with the unfolding drama.

The direction, screenplay and cinematography are meticulously crafted, offering a visually stunning and narratively compelling experience. The performances are top-notch, with Abhay Verma and Mona Singh delivering particularly notable performances.

Sharvari shines as the love interest caught in the supernatural web and Sathyaraj brings a formidable presence to the film as the knowledgeable exorcist.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, this Maddock Films production is a must-watch, providing a rare combination of horror, comedy and heartwarming moments. It is the perfect family entertainer that keeps you on the edge of your seat while delivering laughs and chills in equal measure.