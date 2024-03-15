NewsEntertainmentMovies
SARA ALI KHAN

Murder Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan Portrays 'Urban And Glam' Character Like Never Before! - Deets Inside

In 'Murder Mubarak', Sara ventures into unfamiliar territory, embodying a glamorous persona that diverges from her usual on-screen roles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Murder Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan Portrays 'Urban And Glam' Character Like Never Before! - Deets Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ahead of the highly anticipated debut of her film 'Murder Mubarak', Sara Ali Khan finds herself in the spotlight, receiving immense praise for her depiction of a sophisticated urban character in the upcoming Netflix thriller. The unveiling of Sara's modern and stylish appearance in the film's first look has sparked discussions and heightened anticipation among both audiences and fans.

In 'Murder Mubarak', Sara ventures into unfamiliar territory, embodying a glamorous persona that diverges from her usual on-screen roles. During a recent interview, she shared insights into her character, stating, "It's been some time since I portrayed an urban and glamorous character. It's not my usual style. I'm more inclined to keeping my hair casual and wearing traditional attire like a salwar kameez."

By embracing the challenge of portraying a character outside her comfort zone, Sara demonstrates her eagerness to explore diverse roles and break away from stereotypes. The film's impressive ensemble cast, including renowned actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vijay Varma, adds to the excitement surrounding 'Murder Mubarak'. Sara's portrayal injects a fresh dynamic into the storyline with her portrayal of an urban, glamorous individual.

In 'Murder Mubarak', Sara not only captivates audiences with her stylish appearance but also redefines her on-screen persona with elegance and finesse. As fans eagerly anticipate the film's release, Sara's performance promises to be a revelation, showcasing her versatility and further cementing her position in the hearts of viewers worldwide.

