Mythri Movie Makers Reveals BTS Footage Of 'Jai HanuMan'

New Delhi: Mythri Movie Makers has shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage from Jai HanuMan, part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), creating a storm of excitement among fans. This sequel has already captured attention with its first look, showcasing Kantara star Rishab Shetty as Hanuman, a sight that left audiences in awe. Now, the newly released BTS footage highlights the energy and commitment behind the project, featuring National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty and director Prasanth Varma in action.

The production team posted the footage on social media, captioning it with "When Focused Vision meets Meticulous Perfection Team #JaiHanuman is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and all the EPIC RESPONSES for the #JaiHanumanFirstLook A BTS click of National Award Winning Actor @shetty_rishab and Visionary Director @PrasanthVarma from the photoshoot session"

Watch The Instagram Post Here:

Adding his own excitement, Rishab Shetty shared the BTS photo on his social media, writing, "Dear brother @prasanthvarmaofficial, your vision and creativity is incredible! Loving these BTS moments, Your direction brings magic to life on screen."

As Jai HanuMan kicks off the PVCU, this first look hints at the creation of a monumental superhero universe, blending iconic Indian mythology with high-caliber production. Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, renowned for their high production standards, assure fans that Jai HanuMan will feature groundbreaking visuals and technical brilliance, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.