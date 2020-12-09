हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nail polish

Nail Polish trailer: Arjun Rampal will 'see you in court' in this gritty drama

Rampal plays a lawyer in the film whose job is to save his client, the prime accused Veer, played by Manav Kaul, in the case of the killing of migrant children.

Nail Polish trailer: Arjun Rampal will &#039;see you in court&#039; in this gritty drama
Screengrab

New Delhi: The trailer of dark courtroom drama, ‘Nail Polish’,  starring Arjun Rampal dropped on Tuesday. Rampal plays a lawyer in the film whose job is to save his client, the prime accused Veer, played by Manav Kaul, in the case of the killing of migrant children.

From the beginning, the trailer keeps you hooked with its suspenseful narrative. Taking to Instagram, Rampal shared the trailer and wrote, “Super psyched...The #ShadesOfLaw are full of twist and turns. How did you find the #NailPolish trailer? Tell me your verdict in the comments below!”

Check out the gritty trailer below. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

 

Zee 5’s ‘Nail Polish’ is helmed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna. Apart from Rampal and Kaul, the movie also stars Rajit Kapur, Madhoo and Anand Tiwari. The drama is all set to premiere on New Year, i.e., January 1, 2021.

Rampal also has Muhammad Ali’s ‘Mughal Road’, featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Boman Irani in the pipeline. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nail polishArjun RampalArjun Rampal Nail PolishZee 5 Nail PolishOTT movies
Next
Story

'AK vs AK' trailer: Anurag Kashyap kidnaps Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor searches for daughter
  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M3S

Will farmers be satisfied with the amendment?