Deepika Padukone's portrayal of Naina Talwar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani continues to captivate audiences, as the film re-released in theaters on January 3rd, 2024. Fans of all ages flocked to the big screen to relive the magic of Naina, Deepika's beloved character, cheering and dancing to the hit song Balam Pichkari and eagerly hooting during her iconic entry scene.

The re-release, which comes over a decade after the movie’s initial launch, gave fans an opportunity to experience the film in theaters once again, with Naina’s innocence and charm shining brightly. The audience couldn't resist replicating Deepika's memorable steps from Balam Pichkari, a song that remains a festival favorite, especially during Holi.

Audience members flooded social media with expressions of joy, sharing their excitement and how Naina continues to rule their hearts. One fan wrote, "Watching Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on the big screen again, and Naina Talwar still has my heart. Deepika Padukone’s magic as Naina is unmatched the journey, the emotions, the glow-up, everything! The theater vibes just hit different."

The re-release also marks a perfect gift for Deepika’s fans ahead of her upcoming birthday, amplifying the year’s celebration for the queen of Bollywood. The love for Naina Talwar is undeniable as the film once again proves the timeless appeal of Deepika’s unforgettable character.

This year has already been exceptional for Deepika, with multiple blockbuster hits like Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again, as well as embracing the joys of motherhood. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release offers fans yet another heartwarming experience to cherish as the year kicks off with a bang.