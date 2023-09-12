trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661677
Nana Patekar Breaks Silence On Removal Of 'Uday Bhai' From Welcome 3

Nana Patekar, who won hearts with his portrayal of Uday Shetty in Welcome Part 1 and 2, has walked out of the third installment of the film.  

Last Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:36 PM IST|Source: ANI
Mumbai: Fans have been expressing disappointment ever since they learned about Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor's absence from the third instalment of the popular comedy franchise 'Welcome'. On Tuesday, Nana Patekar broke his silence on not doing 'Welcome 3' at the trailer launch of his film 'The Vaccine War' in Mumbai.

“I am not a part of it, maybe they think hum bahut puraane ho gaye hai (I have become outdated)," Nana Patekar said when he asked why he is not a part of 'Welcome 3'.


Pointing at director Vivek Agnihotri, who shared the stage with the actor, he said, “He doesn’t think I have become so old, so he cast me in his film. It’s that simple.”With 'The Vaccine War', Nana Patekar is returning to the big screen after five years after 'Kaala'.

In 'The Vaccine War', he essays the role of Balram Bhargava, former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), who was actively involved in dealing with the pandemic and was part of the country's Covid working group.

The film will hit the theatres on September 28, 2023. 

