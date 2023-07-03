Nana Patekar Lends Voice To Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar 2'

New Delhi: The anticipation of the fans around the biggest blockbuster sequel of the Indian cinema, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been at its peak since the teaser of the film has been launched. The reprised version of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava took social media by storm and intrigued the fans, even more, to experience the magic of the iconic love story once again on the silver screen.

Adding another element to elate the interest of the fans, the makers of the film have announced that veteran actor Nana Patekar has lent his voice to Gadar 2. He will be giving the introduction of Gadar 2 to the moviegoers at the very start of the film.

Produced by Zee Studios and helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on 11th August 2023.



