Vanvaas: Nana Patekar To Host A Special Screening For THIS Superstar

New Delhi: Nana Patekar is all set for the release of his upcoming film Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma, which has been generating considerable buzz among audiences. The film, starring Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur in lead roles, promises to deliver a compelling narrative that explores themes of family, honor, and self-acceptance. As anticipation builds, reports indicate that Patekar and the film's team are preparing for a special preview of the movie for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan ahead of its official release.

A source close to the production shared, "Nana and Aamir Khan share a strong bond, and the Vanvaas team has arranged an exclusive screening for him in Mumbai. Aamir is scheduled to watch the film on December 20th."

Vanvaas presents a reimagining of a timeless epic, focusing on the emotional complexity of parents being exiled by their children. The film resonates with modern-day issues, offering a narrative that emphasizes the importance of love and mutual acceptance over traditional familial ties. Directed, written, and produced by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas promises to strike a chord with contemporary audiences, exploring the redefinition of familial bonds.

Produced by Zee Studios, Vanvaas is the third collaboration between Anil Sharma and the studio, following the success of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2. With the movie's release just around the corner on December 20, 2024, expectations are high for this emotionally charged drama, which also stars Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur.

Vanvaas will hit theaters worldwide on December 20, 2024, with a wide release from Zee Studios.