SHOOJIT SIRCAR

National Award-Winning Director Shoojit Sircar Drops A Glimpse Of His Next

Shoojit’s last film ‘Sardar Udham’ won 5 national film awards in 2023. After this, Shoojit Sircar’s next exciting project will release in theatres in 2024. His maiden production house, 'Rising Sun Films', shared the glimpse of his next on their social media. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
National Award-Winning Director Shoojit Sircar Drops A Glimpse Of His Next Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Shoojit Sircar who has completed more than 20 years in the Indian film industry, is one of the most celebrated storytellers and filmmakers of today's time. Known for his unique storytelling to present ordinary stories through extraordinary narratives with a beautiful message in them, he has given some of the brilliant films like 'Piku', 'Vicky Donor, 'October', 'Madras Cafe', and 'Sardar Udham’. He is not only a critically acclaimed director but his films have always been a commercial success as well. 

Sharing the video, the production house wrote, "Shoojit Sircar’s next is a heartwarming tale about ‘celebration of life’ in its everyday ordinary chaos! It is an emotional journey with an entertaining narrative about a father and daughter who rekindle their precious bond while they navigate through life’s challenges. Shoojit’s films have always carried a legacy that is a cherished collection of moments that remind us to laugh, cry, fall in love and express all that’s within. His next compels us to discover the true value of life’s fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one. Coming to cinemas near you. Stay tuned!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just like the excellent casting in his previous films, Shoojit Sircar's next has Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. While the film will have its grand theatrical release in 2024, further details regarding the film will be revealed in due time.

It is exciting to have Shoojit Sircar's style of storytelling unfold in cinemas this year. 

