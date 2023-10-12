trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674275
NewsEntertainmentMovies
FUKREY 3

National Cinema Day: Fukrey 3 Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets In Advance

Directed by Mrighdeep Lamba, 'Fukrey 3' is the third installment of the hit series and stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha in lead roles. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

National Cinema Day: Fukrey 3 Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets In Advance

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chaddha, and Pankaj Tripathi had opened with a fantastic response from the audiences upon its release. The most loved comedy franchise has proved its merit since day one and it never looked back from there. With each passing day, audiences' love for the film also continued to multiply and it has attained a superhit status by accounting 79 cores domestically and has secured 100 crores gross in worldwide Box Office.

With the film inching towards the third week, the love of the audiences continues to rise and as the Indian Cinema is celebrating 'National Cinema Day' on 13th October this year, 'Fukrey 3' continued to be the audience's only choice. 

As the ticket rates will be priced flat at Rs 99 rs across all the national chains, PVR, Cinepolis and INOX combined and taking into consideration this, the audiences are flocking in a large numbers to watch the comedy entertainer and their favorite characters Hunny, Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Lali and Pundit Ji with their family and friends. In a result of this, the film has sold more than 1 lakh + tickets prior two days before the beginning of the third week.

This humongous number is a pure reflection of the audience's love and with this, the film is poised to take a bigger opening in the third week in comparison with Day 1.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as 'Zindagi Milegi Naa Dobara', 'Dil Chahta Hai', and many more.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!