New Delhi: The 'IT' Girl of Indian cinema, Rashmika Mandanna currently is working on 5 films across languages. The actress is now shooting nights and days, for her much-awaited film, 'Animal' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai.

A source close to the actress reveals, "Rashmika has been shooting for 'Animal' in Mumbai for more than a week now. The schedule consists of several patches of day and night shoots in the suburbs. She has been juggling different cities to concentrate on her acting projects in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi."

"Post this, Rashmika will travel to Hyderabad for a short period of time, and then return to Mumbai to fulfil her brand commitments."

Recently, Rashmika was spotted stepping out of a studio in Mumbai. Paparazzi who was waiting for her continuously called her Srivalli. The actress couldn't stop smiling and showed her love by making a Korean-style heart sign with her fingers.

She now has Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye in the pipeline. The actress will soon start shooting for her upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun. After Sulthan, she signed her second Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay, which is currently progressing at a swift pace.