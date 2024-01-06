National Crush Triptii Dimri Has An Exciting Pipeline Of Films In 2024, Check Them Out

New Delhi: Actress Triptii Dimri, who is currently enjoying the success of Animal, will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in his upcoming film Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film has been titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and she will also be seen in Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam alongside Vicky Kaushal. However, more details about the film have not been revealed by the makers yet.

That video of Vicky Vidya is yet to go on floors. It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series along with Raj Shandilya and Vimal Lahoti's Thinking Pictures.

National crush Tripti made her acting debut in 2017 with Poster Boys and had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu. However, the actress gained recognition for her role in the 2020 film Bulbul, which was released on the streaming platform Netflix. Bulbul was a supernatural drama film directed by Anvita Dutt.

Tripti then reunited with Anvita Dutt for her next home production Qala, which received positive reviews from critics and fans. After this, Tripti graced the big screen playing the role of Zoya in the film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. and her performance has created a lot of buzz on social media.

After this, Tripti will also star in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal. Amy Virk will also be seen in this film directed by Anand Tiwari. According to media reports, this film is all set to release in February 2024. Many photos of Tripti and Vicky from the sets of the film have already gone viral on social media platforms. Now it remains to be seen whether people's love will remain intact with the upcoming films.