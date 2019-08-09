National Film Awards 2019: Vicky Kaushal wins Best Actor for 'Uri', calls it a 'moving moment'

New Delhi: In spite of being a newbie in the film industry, Vicky Kaushal has managed to win millions of hearts right from his debut film 'Masaan' to delivering some phenomenal performances in 'Raazi', 'Sanju' and 'Manmarziyaan'.

Vicky's recently-released 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has not only left everyone spellbound but also bagged top honours at the National Film Awards 2019.

The film took home four accolades -- Best Background Music Award, Best Sound Design, Best Actor Award for Vicky, which he shares with Ayushmann Khurrana who bagged the honour for his film 'AndhaDhun' and Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Vicky, who plays an army officer in Uri which is based on the surgical strike of 2016, expressed happiness on the big win and tweeted, "Words might fall short to describe the happiness I'm feeling right now."

He also added that it is a "truly moving moment" for him and his family".

"For my work to be recognised by the honourable National Film Awards Jury is truly a moving moment for me and my family. I wish to thank each and every member of the jury committee for finding me worthy of the prestigious Best Actor Award for my work in URI: The Surgical Strike," he wrote.

Congratulating Ayushmann, with whom he shares the award, he said he "admires" him both as a person and as an actor.

"I'm also very happy to be sharing the award with someone whom I admire, both as a person and as an actor. Ayushmann, congratulations brother," he added.

He dedicated his win to his parent, Team Uri, the country and the armed forces.

"I wish to dedicate this Award to my parents, to every member of Team URI, to our nation and to our armed forces who put their lives on the line each day, come rain or storm. Thank You," he concluded.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Andhadhun', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'PadMan' were among the top winners from Bollywood. The Aditya Dhar directorial, which hit the big screens on January 11, is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes and showcases the instances of what went down during the Indian Army's surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri town.

The 2016 surgical strike was initiated on September 29 after four militants attacked the Indian Army at Uri on September 18 and killed 19 unarmed soldiers.

Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Paresh Rawal as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Yami Gautam as a no-nonsense interrogation officer. The movie, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, also features Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was this year`s most successful film until it was dethroned recently by Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh'.

The National Award winners this year also include Telugu film 'Mahanati', Kannada film 'Nathicharami' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial 'Padmaavat'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in 'Takht', 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship' and an untitled film where he will play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar.