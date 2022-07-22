New Delhi: The 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. Many films and actors were in a race for the prestigious awards and finally, the list is out.

The best feature film award was bagged by the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru.' The best actor award was shared by South superstar Suriya for 'Soorarai Pottru' and Bollywood's Singham, Ajay Devgn for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Aparna Balamurali is crowned the Best actress. Also, 'Toolsidas Junior' won the best Hindi film title in the 68th National Film Awards.

In 2021, Priyadarshan's Malayalam war epic 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea', headlined by Mohanlal, won best feature film, while the best actor/ actress awards were given to Manoj Bajapayee for 'Bhonsle', Dhanush for Tamil film 'Asuran', and Kangana Ranaut for two of her films, 'Panga' and 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.'

This year, 305 feature films were received as entries in 30 languages; and 148 non-feature films in 20 languages were received from all over the country.

The event is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.