National Film Awards: Esha Deol's Film Ek Duaa Gets Special Mention In Non-Feature Category

'Ek Dua' tells a powerful story about female foeticide. Through its compelling storytelling, the film effectively raises awareness about the consequences of this social problem.

Last Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 04:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
Mumbai: It was a proud moment for Esha Deol as her first film as a producer ‘Ek Duaa’ got a special mention at the 69th National Award in the category of Non-Feature Films. Esha took to Instagram and shared the stills from the film along with a gratitude note.

The note read, “Over the moon as my film EK DUAA has won at the 69th NATIONAL AWARDS. As a producer & actor in this film to get this recognition in the non-feature special mention award means the world to me. The subject of our film is about female foeticide,save the girl child & for this to get recognition at the National awards is so overwhelming.”

She added, “I want to thank everyone & specially my fans for their love support prayers & duaas . Congratulations to the entire team of Ek Duaa & specially my director Ramkamal Mukerjee for making this film together with me. Much love & gratitude."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday. Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi) bagged the Best Actress award while Allu Arjun won the Best Actor (Male) award for his performance in Pushpa (The Rise Part I).

Meanwhile, Esha made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. She will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Invisible Woman' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India -- Yoodlee Films. Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame is helming the project.

