National Sensation Nora Fatehi To Groove Next In Madgaon Express - Check Release Date

New Delhi: Madgaon Express, directed by Kunal Kemmu, promises a journey filled with laughter and introduces us to the dynamic trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, collaborating for the first time ever. Ahead of the trailer release, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that it will feature a rendition of the famous Marathi song 'Bring It On.' Moreover, a latest drop from excel entertainment promises Nora in a goofy role.

As per the industry source, "Nora Fatehi will have a sizzling hot dance number in Madgaon Express. As Nora has delivered some sizzling dance numbers, she will again set the stage ablaze with her killer dance moves in the song. Nora's infectious is sure to cast its magic as always. The song will be a rendition of the famous Marathi song 'Bring It On' composed by Ajay Atul. As this duo has always delivered blockbusters, having their famous 'Bring It On' song in the film will surely set the right tone."

Speaking of the first glimpse of the film dropped by the makers, a video begins with showcasing the power-packed performance from the lead cast in their memorable OTT avatars - Divyenndu as everyone’s beloved Munna Bhai, Avinash Tiwary as the daring Dara, and Pratik Gandhi as the charismatic Harshad Mehta.

Madgaon Express follows the journey of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. From the creators of hits like Fukrey, Rock On, and Don, Madgaon Express marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. Along with the cast announcement, the makers have also revealed that the trailer of the film will be released on March 5, 2024.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne.... lag gaye apne," Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, and is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.