Navratri 2023: 'Sun Sajni' to 'Gujju Pataka' - Groove On The Hit Kartik Aaryan Songs This Garba Season

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan, often referred to as the 'Heartthrob of Bollywood', has effortlessly carved his niche in the Indian film industry. Over the years, Kartik has charmed his way into the hearts of millions even more so with the Gujju character of Sattu from his latest release, Satyaprem Ki Katha. Now as the festival of Navratri approaches, the vibrant and colorful spirit of Garba season is once again set to sweep across India. And while traditional Garba music has its timeless charm, there's always a Bollywood twist that makes it all the more fun.

The dashing Kartik Aaryan, known for his charismatic presence on the big screen, has made a name for himself on the Garba dance floors as well with so many of his songs just perfectly suiting the vibe. With a slew of chart-topping songs, Kartik Aaryan's tracks have become anthems for Garba enthusiasts nationwide.

Here’s looking at the top 5 tracks of this young superstar who with his energetic dance moves and peppy numbers has become a sensation on Garba nights:

Sun Sajni

The best song for all Garba lovers is the very song that had everybody doing the Garba even when it wasn't Navratri season along with Kartik. Dressed in traditional Gujarati attire, the actor left all impressed with his own Garba moves and is surely going to be the biggest hit of the Garba nights.

Gujju Pataka

If you're looking for a high-energy Garba anthem, 'Gujju Pataka' is your go-to song. With its pulsating beats and Kartik Aaryan's electrifying dance moves, this track will fire up the Navratri parties like never before.

Raat Baaki

As the night progresses, get grooving with the melodious 'Raat Baaki'. Grab your partners for this perfect melody and create your own romantic Garba moments and memories.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

‘Hare Krishna, Hare Ram’ never had more meaning to its existence in a song than its suitability for the Garba dancers who love recreating Kartik’s hookstep on the song with their own fresh Garba spin to the timeless classic.

De Taali

'De Taali' is the kind of song that if any dancer hears it, they can't help but start grooving especially clapping and foot-tapping with unbridled joy, pretty perfect for the Navratri time Garba nights.