Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks unrecognizable in red saree, jewellery in new Haddi photo

In the new picture, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui wore a red silk saree with a red bindi on his forehead. He accessorised his look with white heavy necklace and earrings.

Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 08:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram and shared his new look from his upcoming film 'Haddi' on Saturday. Nawazuddin will essay the role of a transgender in the movie. Many fans reacted to his fresh look and hailed the versatile actor. 'Haddi' is set to release in 2023. 

In the picture, Nawazuddin wore a red silk saree with a red bindi on his forehead. He accessorised his look with white heavy necklace and earrings. He kept a loose bun hairstyle. He smilingly looking at a man wearing a yellow outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Nawazuddin wrote in Hindi, "Giraftar teri aankhon mai hove jaa rahe hai hum, jeena nhi hai fir bhi jeeye jaarhe hai hum@fbdn.bdn." He used hashtags 'love', 'happiness' and 'emotion'. 

The film 'Haddi' is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, and co-written by him and Adamya Bhalla. Nawazuddin was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Heropanti 2'. He has 'Tiku Weds Sheru' and 'Bole Chudiya' as his upcoming projects.

