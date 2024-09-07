Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reflects On ‘Haddi’ As It Turns 1: ‘I Just Wanted To Become The Character, Not Nawaz’

As ‘Haddi’ marks its first anniversary, it’s a great time to revisit Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s transformative journey into one of the most complex and challenging roles of his career. Playing a transgender character, Nawazuddin delved deep into his craft, immersing himself completely to bring authenticity and depth to the screen.

Looking back, Nawazuddin shared his intense dedication to the role, saying, “I worked really hard on this character after a long time.” His preparation was far from ordinary, as he spent time living among the transgender community to understand their lives and emotions. “Before filming 'Haddi,' I stayed with the community. They see themselves as women, aspiring to feel complete. Keeping this in mind, I approached the role as if I was playing a female character,” he explained.

Reflecting on the physical and emotional transformation, he said, “The makeup alone took three hours. As it progressed, I felt myself changing. I adopted a softness in my demeanor and even wore the same undergarments as a woman. I didn’t want to be Nawaz anymore; I wanted to truly become the character.”

Nawazuddin also highlighted the challenges faced during filming, noting, “It was one of the most difficult characters I’ve ever played. The entire process, including the elaborate makeup, taught me so much about what female actors go through.”

As ‘Haddi’ celebrates its first year, Nawazuddin’s dedication to his craft continues to inspire, reminding us of his remarkable ability to lose himself in his roles and bring powerful, transformative stories to life.