Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘ADBHUT’ Will Leave You With Goosebumps, Trailer Out!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues to amaze with his on-screen versatility. In his latest role as a detective, the newly released trailer for his upcoming film, ‘Adbhut,’ showcases yet another standout performance. As he delves into a gripping mystery, Siddiqui's intense portrayal promises to deliver a captivating and thrilling experience for audiences.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the trailer for ‘Adbhut’ on social media and captioned it: "Truth exists beyond belief - 'ADBHUT' Trailer! Releasing on 15th September only on #SonyMax."

The trailer for Adbhut is as intriguing and captivating as it is, but Nawazuddin Siddiqui undoubtedly stands out as the biggest highlight. His intense portrayal of a detective is spot-on, and as soon as the trailer was released, it had netizens buzzing with praise for his performance.

Directed and written by Sabbir Khan, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra in prominent roles.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's forthcoming film 'Adbhut' is slated to premiere on September 15. Directed and written by Sabbir Khan, known for 'Munna Michael' and 'Baaghi', this film is set to enhance Siddiqui’s impressive portfolio. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films, with cinematography by Binod Pradhan and editing by Manan Sagar, 'Adbhut' will be broadcast directly on television, airing on Sony Max at 8 PM.