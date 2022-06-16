NewsEntertainmentMovies
NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Mishra-starrer 'Holy Cow' to release on August 22

'Holy Cow' is backed by YT Entertainment and produced by Aaliya Siddiqui and Baljinder Khanna.

Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Mishra-starrer 'Holy Cow' to release on August 22

MUMBAI: The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanjay Mishra-starrer 'Holy Cow' has finally got its release date. The movie will be released in theatres on August 26. Directed by Sai Kabir, the film is a dark comedy and is based on a one night adventure of Salim Ansari trying to find his missing cow Ruksar.

The film also stars critically acclaimed actor and filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia. Sai Kabir has made films such as 'Revolver Rani', 'The Shaukeens' and 'Kismat Konnection', among many others.

Sanjay's latest outing on the big screen was in the blockbuster film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aaryan. While, Nawazuddin was seen in 'Heropanti 2' playing the antagonist in the film.

'Holy Cow' is backed by YT Entertainment and produced by Aaliya Siddiqui and Baljinder Khanna.

 

 

