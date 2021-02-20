हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to begin shooting for Jogira Sara Ra Ra after Sangeen!

Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of shoots in place for 2021, the thriller – Sangeen has already taken off and his next is a quirky romantic comedy with Neha Sharma – Jogira Sara Ra Ra! With a bunch of projects in the pipeline, Nawaz has his platter fully loaded.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to begin shooting for Jogira Sara Ra Ra after Sangeen!

New Delhi: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a packed 2021. In 2020, he gave us two spectacular hits – Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men and with the onset of the new year, flew to London to shoot his next ‘Sangeen’. He’s now getting ready to head to Lucknow for his next Jogira Sara Ra Ra from London.

Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of shoots in place for 2021, the thriller – Sangeen has already taken off and his next is a quirky romantic comedy with Neha Sharma – Jogira Sara Ra Ra! In the next few days, Nawaz will fly down to the beautiful city of Lucknow to begin shooting for this project with Kushan Nandy.

With a bunch of projects in the pipeline, Nawaz has his platter fully loaded.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nawazuddin SiddiquiNawazuddin Siddiqui filmsJogira Sara Ra Rasangeen
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund to release in theatres on this date

Must Watch

PT17M8S

Badi Bahas: China's state media releases video of Galwan Valley clash