Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Roam Rome Mein' to be screened at Rome Film Fest

Mumbai: After winning big at Busan International Film Festival, actor Nawaduddin Siddiqui-starrer "Roam Rome Mein" is all set to be screened at Rome Film Fest.

Sharing the news with his fans, Nawazuddin took to Instagram and wrote: "All Roads lead to Rome. Our next stop is where it all began Rome Film Fest ... 15th October... here we come with 'Roam Rome Mein'."

The romantic drama marks the directorial debut of actress Tannishtha Chatterjee. It also features Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar, Francesco Apolloni, UrBano Barberini, Pamela Villoresi, Andrea Scarduzio.

"Roam Rome Mein" is multilingual -- Hindi, English and Italian.

The 14th edition of Rome Film Fest will run from October 17-27.

