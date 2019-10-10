close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Roam Rome Mein' to be screened at Rome Film Fest

After winning big at Busan International Film Festival, actor Nawaduddin Siddiqui-starrer "Roam Rome Mein" is all set to be screened at Rome Film Fest.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui&#039;s &#039;Roam Rome Mein&#039; to be screened at Rome Film Fest

Mumbai: After winning big at Busan International Film Festival, actor Nawaduddin Siddiqui-starrer "Roam Rome Mein" is all set to be screened at Rome Film Fest.

Sharing the news with his fans, Nawazuddin took to Instagram and wrote: "All Roads lead to Rome. Our next stop is where it all began Rome Film Fest ... 15th October... here we come with 'Roam Rome Mein'."

The romantic drama marks the directorial debut of actress Tannishtha Chatterjee. It also features Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar, Francesco Apolloni, UrBano Barberini, Pamela Villoresi, Andrea Scarduzio.

"Roam Rome Mein" is multilingual -- Hindi, English and Italian.

The 14th edition of Rome Film Fest will run from October 17-27.
 

Tags:
Nawazuddin SiddiquiRoam Rome Mein
Next
Story

Bala trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana promises another rib-tickling comedy

Must Watch

PT9M49S

Three J&K leaders likely to be freed from house arrest in Kashmir