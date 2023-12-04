Mumbai: Actors Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff are coming together for a slice-of-life entertainer titled Mast Mein Rehne Ka. The Prime Video original is written and directed by Vijay Maurya and has been produced by Payal Arora and Maurya under their banner Made in Maurya. The film also features Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Rakhi Sawant and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to stream on Prime Video from December 8, 2023. Sharing the poster of the film, Jackie Shroff wrote, "Are you ready for the ride of a lifetime? #MMRKonPrime, Dec 8 only on @primevideoin." Produced by Maurya and Payal Arora under the Made in Maurya, 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' is written and directed by Vijay Maurya.

'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' is a heartwarming narrative delving into theparallel universes of two distinct generations, each navigating its unique reservations and confronting the adversities of life. It is a beautifully crafted story based on universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption.

The narrative is a touching odyssey, illustrating the profound realization that life is a treasure to be cherished and experienced to its fullestirrespective of age or the curveballs it may throw your way.

Aparna Purohit, head of India & SEA Originals, Prime Video, said, "In a bustling metropolis, one may not be physically alone, yet find themselves navigating solitude. Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a simple, yet poignant story, skillfully steering through life's unpredictable twists and turns from different viewpoints. Directed with finesse by Vijay, the highlight of the film is the beautiful chemistry between Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. Brimming with numerous relatable moments, the narrative captures the essence of human experience, and we are confident that the film will strike a chord with audiences of all age groups."



"We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video and bring our passion project Mast Mein Rehne Ka to global audiences,” said Vijay Maurya, the director. “I believe this movie gives a unique perspective about self-exploration amid life’s intricacies and challenges. The story revolves around diverse characters, and entails a series of events that lead them to perceive life in a fresh light, accompanied by newfound companions in the vibrant city of Mumbai. In their quest to lead life on their own terms, the obstacles experienced by these characters significantly influence their choices and carve the paths to their futures. I'm confident that this story will resonate with a multitude of people, not only within India but across the world."