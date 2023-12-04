trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695188
NewsEntertainmentMovies
MAST MEIN REHNE KA

Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff's Mast Mein Rehne Ka To Premiere On OTT: Check When, Where To Watch The Film

The movie features veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles, complemented by versatile actors like Monika Panwar, Abhishek Chauhan, Rakhi Sawant, and Faisal Malik.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 09:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff's Mast Mein Rehne Ka To Premiere On OTT: Check When, Where To Watch The Film

Mumbai: Actors Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff are coming together for a slice-of-life entertainer titled Mast Mein Rehne Ka. The Prime Video original is written and directed by Vijay Maurya and has been produced by Payal Arora and Maurya under their banner Made in Maurya. The film also features Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Rakhi Sawant and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to stream on Prime Video from December 8, 2023. Sharing the poster of the film, Jackie Shroff wrote, "Are you ready for the ride of a lifetime? #MMRKonPrime, Dec 8 only on @primevideoin." Produced by Maurya and Payal Arora under the Made in Maurya, 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' is written and directed by Vijay Maurya.

'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' is a heartwarming narrative delving into theparallel universes of two distinct generations, each navigating its unique reservations and confronting the adversities of life. It is a beautifully crafted story based on universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

The narrative is a touching odyssey, illustrating the profound realization that life is a treasure to be cherished and experienced to its fullestirrespective of age or the curveballs it may throw your way.  

Aparna Purohit, head of India & SEA Originals, Prime Video, said, "In a bustling metropolis, one may not be physically alone, yet find themselves navigating solitude. Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a simple, yet poignant story, skillfully steering through life's unpredictable twists and turns from different viewpoints. Directed with finesse by Vijay, the highlight of the film is the beautiful chemistry between Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. Brimming with numerous relatable moments, the narrative captures the essence of human experience, and we are confident that the film will strike a chord with audiences of all age groups."
 
"We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video and bring our passion project Mast Mein Rehne Ka to global audiences,” said Vijay Maurya, the director. “I believe this movie gives a unique perspective about self-exploration amid life’s intricacies and challenges. The story revolves around diverse characters, and entails a series of events that lead them to perceive life in a fresh light, accompanied by newfound companions in the vibrant city of Mumbai. In their quest to lead life on their own terms, the obstacles experienced by these characters significantly influence their choices and carve the paths to their futures. I'm confident that this story will resonate with a multitude of people, not only within India but across the world."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement